Olofmeister reportedly trialing for Fnatic VALORANT

Fnatic Counter-Strike legend Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson might be returning to the brand with a chance to play VALORANT for the org, according to a report from Polish esports site Weszlo.

Fnatic is reportedly considering a test run for olofmeister and its VALORANT roster, as well as some Polish pros who are available.

Fnatic entered the VALORANT scene just a few months ago with the acquisition of the SUMN FC roster following their grand finals appearance at First Strike. But the team has struggled in the early stages of the VALORANT Champions Tour and most recently fell short of qualifying for Challengers One (stage two) via the open qualifiers.

The organization decided to move on from two of its players following their early exit at Challengers One. They moved Kostas "tsack" Theodoropoulos and Muhammad "Moe40" Hariff to the bench in the first week of April. Bringing in olofmeister as one of two potential new additions would add a wealth of knowledge and experience to the roster.

Olofmeister is considered one of the greatest Counter-Strike players ever. He was named the best player in the world by HLTV for 2015. This came in the middle of his three-year run with Fnatic from 2014 to 2017, during which he won two Majors and helped establish the team as one of the world's best. Since leaving Fnatic for FaZe Clan, he's rotated between starting, standing in, and being benched. He's most recently been inactive since February.

Fnatic VALORANT's next scheduled appearance is right around the corner with the Challenger Two open qualifiers starting on April 10.

