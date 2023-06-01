FlyQuest combos entry into CS:GO, VALORANT with powerhouse roster pickups

The FlyQuest organization, a fixture of the North American League of Legends pro system, has made a big move into two new esports for the first time, signing rosters in both Counter-Strike and VALORANT.

FlyQuest has completed a move to acquire both the Counter-Strike and VALORANT rosters formerly of CLG Red, launching the FlyQuest RED banner for the players to play under. CLG Red’s longtime director and former player Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey will remain as director with FlyQuest.

The women’s CS:GO and VALORANT rosters became available back in early April after NRG acquired the CLG organization (and its LCS slot). While NRG picked up the entire League division, the Red brand that’s been a foundational part of women’s esports and its CS:GO and VALORANT players were left without an organization to support them.

Related: CLG players having a ‘hard fkn day’ after reports of organization shutting down

The CLG Red VALORANT roster still managed to qualify for the VCT Game Changers North America Series One tournament amid the turmoil, and they were temporarily picked up by YouTube star Ludwig and the Moist Moguls organization for their main event run. Regarding the idea of a long-term acquisition, Ludwig admitted at the time that there is “a limit to how much money [Moist] can spend.”

FlyQuest is coming off a third-place finish in the LCS Spring 2023 split and is one of only three LCS teams along with Liquid and Evil Geniuses that are fielding teams in the NA Challengers League this year. The status of the LCS Summer 2023 split is still very much up in the air in the wake of the impending potential player walkout.

The CS:GO roster is set to compete in the ESL Impact League third season beginning tomorrow. The VALORANT roster is likely looking ahead to the next NA Game Changers open qualifiers in July.

About the author