FaZe duo dominates opening weekend of 2022 NA VCT LCQ

At the end of the first weekend of the 2022 North American VCT Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), the FaZe Clan VALORANT roster finds itself in the upper bracket finals thanks in no small part to a superstar duo performance from both Phat “supamen” Le and Andrej “babybay” Francisty.

FaZe’s wins over Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves were unique to each other. Against EG, they stereotypically collapsed in the second half of map one but fought tooth and nail to win both Breeze and Ascent in overtime. Against rivals 100T, they avoided a collapse after a dominant map one win with a flawless defensive performance on Ascent.

But one thing that was consistent throughout both matches was the standout play from both supamen and babybay, who’ve taken on the primary controller and duelist roles, respectively. Supamen has been a consistent force manning the FaZe backline, smartly placing utility and shutting down anyone who dares push through. He has a tournament-high 38 multi-kill rounds. Babybay has been the flashy playmaker, delivering impressive amounts of damage and heroic highlight plays that would cause any opposing team’s momentum to crater.

Just take a look at the stats, according to THESPIKE.gg. Babybay and supamen are first and fourth in average combat score (ACS), first and second in average damage per round (ADR), and seventh and first in K/D. Supamen’s value to the team has been astronomical. He has the second highest kill-assist-survive-trade rating at 81 percent, behind only C9’s vanity with 82 percent. Babybay has produced at the start of and end of rounds with a 60 percent first blood success rate and top-five clutch win rate.

Both players have nothing but praise for each other as well. Supamen told Esports.gg that babybay “is one of the best players to ever touch this game” and said that once he saw babybay get a string of multi-kills on Ascent vs. 100T, he knew “this series was ours.” In an interview with Upcomer, babybay said he quickly advocated for the team to pick up supamen when he became available and claimed that his former CrossFire adversary is “ice cold on LAN.”

Babybay isn’t lacking in confidence heading into FaZe’s upcoming match vs. The Guard, either. “Of course we’re going to win,” he said. “I think we’re gonna be in the finals. I think this is our year.”

FaZe take on The Guard in the NA LCQ upper bracket final on Friday, Aug. 12 at 3pm CT.