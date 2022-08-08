FaZe babybay confident about facing The Guard in NA VCT LCQ: ‘Of course we’re going to win’

The two teams will decide who advance to the grand finals on Friday.

FaZe Clan are all fired up after coming out on top of yesterday’s brawl against 100 Thieves in the 2022 North America VCT Last Chance Qualifier’s upper semifinals.

The victory left FaZe in good condition to make it to VALORANT Champions. The squad, comprised of Andrej “babybay” Francisty, Quan “dicey” Tran, Xavier “flyuh” Carlson, Phat “supamen” Le, Kevin “poised” Ngo are just two wins away from qualifying for the most prestigious tournament of the year—if they stay in the upper bracket of LCQ.

FaZe’s next match, however, won’t be easy. The Guard have been playing with the same lineup since January 2022 and acquired international experience at VCT Masters One Reykjavík in April, following their victory in NA VCT Challengers One. FaZe, meanwhile, had to rebuild their roster and are only just having good results now.



All of that, though, doesn’t seem to matter much to FaZe’s star babybay.

“This isn’t LAN,” babybay said in an interview with Upcomer. “They’re not going to play like noobs — no offense to how they played. They didn’t have a lot of LAN experience,” babybay said, hitting at The Guard’s underwhelming results earlier this year in Reykjavík.

“Of course we’re going to win. I think we’re gonna be in the finals. I think this is our year,” he added.

Babybay has every right to feel confident after what he did to 100 Thieves yesterday. The 27-year-old averaged 312 ACS in addition to his enormous 69-43 KD. He played a crucial role for FaZe, especially in the third map Ascent, in which FaZe came back after a 9-3 loss in the first half.

FaZe and The Guard will play each other for a spot in the grand finals of NA VCT LCQ on Friday, Aug. 12 at 3pm CT.