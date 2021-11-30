FaZe Clan to reportedly rebuild entire VALORANT roster around babybay

FaZe Clan is effectively hitting the reset button on its VALORANT roster for 2022. The organization is holding player trials for a rebuilt lineup around Jett main Andrej “babybay” Francisty, according to Upcomer’s George Geddes.

FaZe Clan has trialed multiple players next to babybay in recent weeks, according to Upcomer:

Andrew “ShoT_UP” Orlowski (Immortals)

Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond (former Luminosity Gaming)

Jake “POACH” Brumleve (Build By Gamers, former Andbox)

Dajon “chase” Lopez (Ghost)

None of the players have been signed to FaZe yet, however, and the team is reportedly set to trial more players in the near future.

Right now, only babybay, Corey Nigra, and Zachary “ZachaREEE” Lombardo are signed to the FaZe VALORANT active roster. But corey has been signed to the TSM roster, according to VLR, while ZachaREEE has been reportedly exploring other options. Prior to this, FaZe and BabyJ parted ways on Nov. 2, with Rawkus leaving for the Sentinels coaching job less than a week later.

Whatever roster FaZe puts together will compete under the coaching leadership of Josh “jdm64” Marzano, a longtime NA CS:GO veteran who took the FaZe coaching job in late September.

