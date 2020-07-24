FaZe Clan signs former OWL pro ZachaREEE to VALORANT roster

As FaZe Clan continues to build its VALORANT roster, the organization is reaching into other esports for new players.

Former Overwatch League player Zachary “ZachaREEE” Lombardo became the third player on FaZe’s VALORANT team today, joining Corey Nigra and captain Jason “JasonR” Ruchelski. Both Corey and JasonR were announced as the first two players on the roster on June 25.

Meet the next member of our professional Valorant roster…



Welcome to FaZe Clan, @zacklombardo.



📺 Powered by @NissanUSA | #FaZeUp

ZachaREEE played Overwatch competitively for several years, but only played for one OWL team during his career: the Dallas Fuel. Before signing with the Fuel in December 2018, he played for Renegades and Fusion University. Additionally, ZachaREEE represented the United States in the 2018 Overwatch World Cup.

The 19-year-old player announced his retirement from competitive Overwatch on June 3 and said he planned to pursue a career in VALORANT. He said he had enjoyed first-person-shooter games, such as Counter-Strike, before becoming an OW player and that he would be playing and streaming VALORANT much more.

ZachaREEE’s new teammate, Corey, was also an OWL player, having competed for the Washington Justice for about a year and a half. JasonR, on the other hand, played and streamed CS:GO for years before switching to VALORANT.

Corey and ZachaREEE teamed up to represent FaZe in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown in June, a tournament in which they placed fourth. The pair played with Rory “dephh” Jackson, Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen, and Harrison “Psalm” Chang.