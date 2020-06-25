FaZe Clan enters VALORANT with JasonR as first signing

FaZe Clan added its first VALORANT player today.

Former OpTic Gaming CS:GO player and popular Twitch streamer Jason Ruchelski has joined FaZe as the first player in the team’s VALORANT division, the organization announced. In the reveal, JasonR said he’s the team captain, meaning he’ll likely decide who he wants to pick up.

With this move into VALORANT, JasonR is likely retiring from CS:GO permanently following his moderately successful career. In 2017, JasonR most notably played under OpTic Gaming as a stand-in following the departure of in-game leader Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz.

This move comes weeks after former Team Liquid player Spencer “Hiko” Martin joined 100 Thieves as the first player on its VALORANT team. Similar to Hiko, JasonR played CS:GO competitively and has a huge following on Twitch.

Although JasonR played CS:GO professionally, he didn’t win any tournaments, unlike Hiko. But JasonR could pick up some of the best VALORANT players in North America to compete against 100 Thieves in future tournaments.

Since VALORANT was released in early June, JasonR has been grinding the game on his YouTube and Twitch channel. In total, JasonR has amassed over 745,000 followers on Twitch and 35,373,190 views, making him one of the most popular streamers on the platform, according to TwitchTracker.

This move indicates that some of the biggest organizations in North America, including FaZe, 100 Thieves, and Cloud9, are looking to compete at the highest level in VALORANT.