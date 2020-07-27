FaZe Clan signs former CS:GO player Marved to VALORANT team

FaZe Clan has added another CS:GO retiree to its VALORANT team.
FaZe revealed earlier today that 20-year-old Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen has joined the org’s VALORANT division. This means Marved has retired from CS:GO after competing at the semi-professional level in North America for almost five years.
Marved’s biggest achievement in CS:GO came in 2016 when he finished second in the ESEA Season 21: Premier Division – NA Finals after falling short to Tempo Storm in the final. Marved took home his share of $5,000 in winnings. Since then, Marved has been competing at the semi-professional level but failed to break into the pro circuit.
Marved isn’t the only former CS:GO player on FaZe’s VALORANT team, however. Popular North American Twitch streamer and former CS:GO player JasonR is the captain of the squad alongside former Overwatch players ZachaREEE and corey.
Marved, alongside corey and ZachaREEE, played for FaZe in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown last month. FaZe finished fifth in the 16-team tournament but fell short to Immortals and TSM in the bracket.
Although FaZe’s fifth VALORANT player is unknown, former CS:GO professional dephh has stood-in for the squad before. The U.K. player has the history to back up his ability since he played CS:GO professionally for around four years.