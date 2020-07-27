FaZe Clan signs former CS:GO player Marved to VALORANT team

FaZe Clan has added another CS:GO retiree to its VALORANT team.

FaZe revealed earlier today that 20-year-old Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen has joined the org’s VALORANT division. This means Marved has retired from CS:GO after competing at the semi-professional level in North America for almost five years.

Marved’s biggest achievement in CS:GO came in 2016 when he finished second in the ESEA Season 21: Premier Division – NA Finals after falling short to Tempo Storm in the final. Marved took home his share of $5,000 in winnings. Since then, Marved has been competing at the semi-professional level but failed to break into the pro circuit.

"I want to be the best in the World"



Today, we're one step closer. Join us in welcoming our newest Valorant Professional signing: @Marved6



— FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 27, 2020

Marved isn’t the only former CS:GO player on FaZe’s VALORANT team, however. Popular North American Twitch streamer and former CS:GO player JasonR is the captain of the squad alongside former Overwatch players ZachaREEE and corey.

Marved, alongside corey and ZachaREEE, played for FaZe in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown last month. FaZe finished fifth in the 16-team tournament but fell short to Immortals and TSM in the bracket.

Although FaZe’s fifth VALORANT player is unknown, former CS:GO professional dephh has stood-in for the squad before. The U.K. player has the history to back up his ability since he played CS:GO professionally for around four years.