FaZe babybay blows out 100 Thieves in VCT Challengers 3 grand final

The FaZe Clan VALORANT roster capped off a perfect performance at the VCT Challengers Three main event with a 3-0 sweep over First Strike champions 100 Thieves today. The final series was a breakout performance for FaZe’s Jett main, Andrej “babybay” Francisty.

FaZe's fantasic run came as a big surprise to North American VALORANT fans. The roster of Overwatch League veterans fell short of qualifying for Challengers One and were eliminated first from the Challengers Two main event.

Solid play from @FaZeClan to lock in the top seed out of Challengers 3!#VCT Masters next week is going to be a treat 👀 pic.twitter.com/c0wZTUgJK7 — Juked.gg (@JukedGG) March 7, 2021

But by playing a more patient game in Challengers Three compared to their typical ultra-aggressive style from previous events, FaZe went on a tear and started dismantling anyone in their way. They dispatched T1, NRG Esports, and Luminosity before facing 100T.

With the winners bracket advantage, they started one game up as both sides loaded up Icebox. But while babybay's heroics arrived late in their Masters-qualifying win over NRG, he showed up early against 100T. He notched eight first kills vs. only one first death, as part of a 28 kill, 11 death performance. FaZe were in control the whole map, allowing 100T to win only two straight rounds once on their own map pick and dominated Icebox 13-6.

Up 2-0 already, the pressure was on 100T to start working on a potential reverse sweep on Bind. Both sides traded rounds in the first half and went into half-time tied 6-6. But FaZe showed off why Bind was their pick on defense in the second half, refusing to give 100T almost any openings to get a safe plant down.

They almost shut out 100T in the second half, winning the map 13-8 and sweeping the series 3-0. Babybay had another big performance, cementing his series MVP status, but the entire team was fragging alongside him.

For the second straight Challengers main event, the grand finals was a dominant sweep by the team with the one-game advantage. This is FaZe Clan's first big tournament win, and it couldn't come at a better time just a week before Masters.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.