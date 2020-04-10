Everything you need to know about VALORANT’s Spike

Riot Games has found the perfect balance of character-based action and adrenaline-pumping gunplay in its new five-vs-five tactical shooter. But VALORANT isn’t all about bopping heads and wiping the floor with your opponents. The game’s main objective revolves around the “Spike.”

The Spike is VALORANT’s version of the bomb from Counter-Strike. It might look and feel like a bomb, and it works in much the same way, but it has distinct differences.

The goal of the attacking side in VALORANT is to plant the Spike on one of the several bomb sites scattered around the map. Some maps have two bomb sites, while others, like Haven, have three. The attackers win the round when they take out all five of the defenders, or if the Spike detonates.

The job of the defenders is to defend each of the bomb sites. If they prevent the Spike from being planted before the time’s up, they win the round. Equally, if they kill each of the five attackers, or defuse the Spike, they win.

The Spike

Image via Riot Games