Everything you need to know about VALORANT’s Radianite points

Radianite is a currency used to level up weapon skins “and other content types” in VALORANT. These points can’t be used to buy agents or tier levels. In the closed beta, the points can only upgrade skins, but other content can be expected in future updates.

Weapon skin levels are cheap. Around 10 points can upgrade a skin to level four, which is the highest skin level.

At this stage in the game, there are two ways to get Radianite. The first is to play and earn rewards from the battle pass. Tier four and nine of the first week of the closed beta offer 20 Radianite points each.

The other way is to buy them with VALORANT currency, which is bought with real money. For example, 20 Radianite points cost 1,600 VALORANT points but will cost 2,000 at the game's release if the prices don't change until then. Two thousand VALORANT Points cost $20 in the shop.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Related: The best streamers to watch during the VALORANT closed beta

Leveling up skins offers more in-game effects for your weapon skin. For example, the Reaver skins for the Vandal, Operator, and Sheriff can be upgraded up to level four—contrary to the Reaver Knife skin, which can't be upgraded.

Level two of the Reaver skin grants special aiming sights in-game:

Screengrab via Riot Games

Level three of the skin unlocks an exclusive reloading animation, while level four grants a dark death animation. The eliminated targets will disappear into the void with a veil animation whose color changes depending on the weapon.

Only two skin themes can be upgraded during the closed beta. The other skins with levels are the Luxe skins on Spectre, Operator, and Ghost. Those upgrades are purely cosmetics. They don't grant any gameplay advantage or statistical upgrades.