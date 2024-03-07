Category:
Egoist retires from professional VALORANT after Bleed Esports roster swap

Onto greener pastures.
Published: Mar 7, 2024 02:31 pm
Bleed Esports celebrate after winning their first map at VCT Pacific 2024.
There's more work to be done. Image via VCT Pacific.

After a four-year professional VALORANT career, a promising young talent has decided to hang up the keyboard and mouse for higher learning.

Bleed Esports’ Javier “Egoist” Chua announced his retirement from the VALORANT scene today after the team decided to part ways with him through a major roster move after the end of the 2024 VCT Pacific Kickoff. Teammate Ngô “crazyguy” Anh was also moved to an inactive role on the team, in exchange for two new players who will be replacing them on the starting lineup.

“As I personally feel esports is not worth pursuing anymore, I have decided to retire as a player to focus on my university studies,” Egoist told his fans on social media. “Thank you to everyone I have met on this 10 year journey.”

Egoist started his VALORANT career with Paper Rex in 2020, and played for a plethora of teams over the next four years, including Team SMG, X10 Esports, and Bleed. He wasn’t, however, able to attend any international events during his career, and didn’t win any major regional tournaments in his short time with Bleed.

The current changes were made after Bleed failed to break through the group stage at the 2024 VCT Pacific Kickoff, losing to both T1 and Global Esports. They had a significant amount of hype behind them to start the year since they acquired former North American star yay, along with a partnership with popular NA organization, Disguised.

With former DRX initiator Zest and Retla joining the team, Bleed will be hoping for better fortunes in the next split as they attempt to make their mark with yay as their centerpiece for the rest of the year.

