Riot disables several VALORANT skins due to wall hack glitch

VALORANT players recently discovered that several of the game’s weapon skins, including the newest Mystbloom skin, allowed them to see the outline of enemy players through walls. In response, Riot temporarily disabled some of the upgrade levels for a handful of skins today.

Recommended Videos

“Some levels” have currently been disabled for Mystbloom, Magepunk 3, Imperium, and Primordium skins, and a hotfix for the newest Mystbloom skin has been scheduled for deployment later today. Riot is currently working on fixes for the other VALORANT skin lines.

We are aware of a bug showing up in various skinlines that allows players to see the outline of the enemy team through walls. A hotfix for Mystbloom is being pushed out later today. While we work on fixes for the other skinlines, some levels on the following skins will be… — VALORANT (@VALORANT) May 2, 2024

With these skins in hand, players discovered that by using the inspect weapon animation, the visual effects on the weapon highlighted outlines of enemy players through walls, provided the player was close enough to the wall.

works on imperium sheriff. I just went and tested out some of my skins pic.twitter.com/OshzAk011k — Ommo (@yoshiexploshiii) May 2, 2024

Team Liquid streamer AverageJonas was one of the first influencers to post a viral clip that showcased the Mystbloom skin’s accidental wall hack buff, which left the streamer almost speechless. VALORANT‘s lead producer for cosmetics quickly replied to Jonas, thanking him and the community for catching the unintentional effect.

Naturally, players instantly went to the training range with a plethora of other premium skins to see if the accidental wall hack buff affected any other weapons, discovering it on the Magepunk 3, Imperium, and Primordium skins. VCT Americas organization Sentinels jokingly posted that it had affected their Classic skin, but it appears that none of the VCT skins appear to actually be impacted.

Thankfully for players, VALORANT‘s incidental and inadvertent introduction of pay-to-win skins was quickly caught by the community and may not have attributed to too many swings in rank rating before the skins were disabled. Riot has insisted and assured players that it would never purposefully introduce any pay-to-win skins or mechanics into VALORANT, though almost every VCT team will claim their Classic skin will improve your aim.

Despite being currently disabled, the full Mystbloom bundle is still available for purchase in the store.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more