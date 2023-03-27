Dr Disrespect doesn’t think VALORANT will be fazed by Counter-Strike 2

CS2 looks like an upgrade but not a game-breaking title, according to The Doc.

Counter-Strike 2 was revealed on March 22, and numerous gaming personalities are giving their opinions and projections on what the game will become over the years.

Dr Disrespect added his opinion to the mix in a livestream last weekend, talking about competition between CS2 and Riot’s shooting game VALORANT, two games he tested out.

“If I was VALORANT, I would be ok. We don’t have to be too concerned, you know?” he said. “CS:GO could have gone crazy and tried to do something with the smokes. Is that just one little feature they’re teasing? Are they eventually going to tease out a bunch of different things that are groundbreaking from a super high-level FPS standpoint?”

He argued that CS2 wouldn’t be a strong competitor for VALORANT, because it’s seen as an upgrade and not as a truly innovative concept.

Still, Dr Disrespect praised the game in the livestream, as a cool title rather than super exciting. He said the remodeling of smoke grenades was a great idea to enhance the game experience. “It’s not gonna be something that’s gonna break the game,” he said. “That’s a pretty little feature they added.”

Many CS:GO streamers and professional players gave a more positive response to the playtest, however, saying CS2 felt like a whole different game.

It’s meant to be an upgrade of the decade-old CS:GO with a rework of smoke tools, better game performance, higher-performing servers, and map adjustments.

CS:GO and VALORANT were already considered competitors, which led to the question of CS2‘s potential. Since many CS pros switched to Riot’s game after its release, some might return to Valve’s title now it freshened up the experience.

“I would be curious to see how it will impact the pro scene. That might be fun to watch,” Dr Disrespect added.