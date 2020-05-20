Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman duke it out tomorrow in VALORANT Placements Challenge

Get ready for one of the biggest showdowns in VALORANT history.

Twitch stars Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman will face each other tomorrow in a VALORANT Placements Challenge, the Doc announced today. While there’s definitely glory and bragging rights on the line, the loser also has to gift 100 subs to the victor.

Tomorrow: Doc vs @timthetatman Valorant Placements Challenge.



Who will get a higher rank?



Loser gifts 100 subs. pic.twitter.com/0JWNiIupX4 — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) May 20, 2020

And in true Dr Disrespect fashion, the streamer posted an accompanying video that pokes fun at his opponent. The clip shows an unfortunate moment from one of Tim’s games that resulted in a death and a bit of rage.

Before completing your placement matches in VALORANT, players have to finish 20 unrated games first. This will determine who you’re matched up with and against during your five placement matches. Those who perform exceptionally well in their unrated games are likely to be placed higher after placement matches.

While the competition will be exciting to watch, the Doc doesn’t appear to be too big of a VALORANT fan. The streamer has said on numerous occasions that viewing VALORANT “doesn’t interest” him at all and he wonders why people are still watching the game.

Fans who want to root for Dr Disrespect or TimTheTatman can tune in to their respective Twitch channels.