Learn from one of the best.

Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, and now VALORANT—Coby “dizzy” Meadows does it all.

The 20-year-old is best known for playing Apex under the NRG Esports banner. But after retiring in December 2019, dizzy has found solace in streaming.

Although dizzy has put competing firmly to the wayside, his high level in VALORANT is hard to ignore. His map presence, pinpoint accuracy, and capacity to clutch make him stand out on the North American ladder.

Here’s Dizzy’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.485 eDPI 388 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 ZOWIE ZA13

Crosshair settings

Color White Inner Lines 1 / 5 / 1 / 3 Outlines On / 1 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 2 / 10 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 E Ability 2 Q Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability X Steelseries Apex Pro TKL

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity On UI Quality High Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off ZOTAC GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Map settings