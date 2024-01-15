Disguised will reportedly return to VALORANT Challengers—but not in NA

Disguised, the esports organization founded by renowned content creator Disguised Toast, is reportedly coming back to the VALORANT Challengers scene, but not in the same region it made a splash in last year.

According to APAC VALORANT reporter Tanmay, Disguised will compete in the Southeast Asian region of VALORANT Challengers in 2024 and is set to officially sign a team that will compete in Challengers Malaysia and Singapore. The roster will reportedly consist of primarily Singaporean players, including a trio of former Bleed Esports players in juicy, Retla, and JayH.

More trophies in the future for the Disguised org? Photo by Stefan Wisnoski/Riot Games via Flickr

Given that the team features a trio of Bleed players, there’s belief that Disguised could be operating as a partner affiliate (or academy) team with Bleed, who is competing in VCT Pacific following its successful Ascension last year. As noted by VALORANT insider Bo “BoDork” Hoogland, Bleed superstar Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker played with DSG last year, and both the Bleed and DSG head coaches are veterans of the German Counter-Strike scene.

While many hoped and expected Disguised to return to the VALORANT Challengers scene, it was not a guarantee. After the team’s prolific mid-season acquisition of yay failed to manifest in success in NA Challengers last year, the entire roster was released in early June, with the organization saying it would “re-evaluate” its future in the title. Since then, DSG has signed and released two different sets of Game Changers players, and the org isn’t looking to return to GC after its roster was eliminated from a tournament by a team that turned out to be cheating.

Toast himself has always been forthcoming with fans about the trials and tribulations of owning a fledgling esports organization, most notably in terms of the costs. But the org appears to still be going strong and has confirmed “big plans” for 2024. Since releasing its NA Challengers roster, the Disguised org has undergone a visual rebrand, hired a team operations manager, jumped into both TFT and Apex Legends, and is looking to repeat as NA Challengers champions in League of Legends.