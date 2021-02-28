Dicey explains his perspective on being dropped from 100 Thieves VALORANT roster

During a Twitch livestream today, Quan “dicey” Tran shared his thoughts on being replaced by former CS:GO pro Ethan Arnold on the 100 Thieves VALORANT roster.

Earlier today, Evil Geniuses parted ways with Ethan, leaving many fans confused about his sudden departure. Shortly after the announcement, however, 100 Thieves revealed Ethan is joining its VALORANT roster and will replace dicey moving forward.

In a Twitch livestream today, dicey explained his point of view of the situation and said he understood it from a business perspective. Ethan has years of experience and believes he does not need to be guided by the older players.

“Everyone on the team has CS:GO experience and knows a lot of stuff already,” dicey said. “Since Josh and Hiko are older, they don’t have time to teach me and stuff like that.”

Dicey did confirm he respects the decision and asked his fans to not “give anyone hate.” He said he understands the choice and that Ethan has a lot to offer to the team.

Despite the setback, Dicey is still young and has accomplished a lot in his competitive career. Fans will likely see his return on a different roster in the future.

Dicey joined 100 Thieves in October alongside Asuna. Both players previously played for Immortals and were the young talent designated to round out the roster. The team performed relatively well and won the VALORANT First Strike: North America tournament.

Thankful for my time with the Valorant team, I learned a lot and met a lot of people. I will be back. — Quan | 100T (@diceyzx) February 28, 2021

But the team has yet to qualify for the first VALORANT Champions Tour Masters event and is running out of opportunities to secure a spot.

100 Thieves will compete in the VALORANT Champions Tour North America Stage 1: Challengers 3 main event on March 4. This is the final opportunity to qualifier for the Masters 1 event, which will take place March 13 to 14 and 19 to 21.

