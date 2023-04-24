Death Trap card has VALORANT fans convinced they’ve found a new agent tease

VALORANT’s eager fanbase has gone on a conspiracy deep-dive into the next agent arriving after Gekko after finding a player card on April 23 with what they think is a huge tease. Not only that, they might’ve actually pinpointed some of their abilities.

Labeled “Death Trap,” the player card in question has eager VALORANT fans speculating we could already be getting the next sentinel in the long line of agents that have fit the very popular class category. And, like Gekko and Harbor before, a player card has seemingly given fans all they need to guess their abilities too.

Players flocked to an April 23 Reddit post to throw out suggestions and ideas of who and what this character could be after finding the card. They hypothesized over abilities and even went into detail on backstory, suggesting a web of connections with Death Trap and other characters.

Most sentinels have something deployable, and with Harbor and Gekko having player cards hinting at their abilities, many players figured it was safe to say the name “Death Trap” could indicate a deadly player-catching talent.

Fans speculated the next VALORANT agent could have a web-like ability that will catch its prey and keep them there until assisted by teammates. This would fit well with the uncovered player card’s tease. Players also suggested the newest agent could create a pit that causes their opponents to fall into its depths for an extended period of time.

The VALORANT community will be happy as long as the new agent doesn’t reign supreme amongst all characters, similar to Chamber’s introduction to the VALORANT landscape. It took months for that hero to be nerfed into oblivion, causing massive changes in the professional scene and ruining one-trick-player picks entirely. Hopefully, the new agent gets as much playtime as Gekko did after his arrival, but with better results.

Unfortunately, there are no more details involving this mysterious VALORANT agent. For now, all we have to go off is the hints on the player card.

For now, the wait for the next VALORANT agent reveal goes on.