Curry’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Known for his role-themed Radiant speed runs and excellent mechanics, VALORANT streamer and former esports pro Rahul “curry” Nemani has etched quite a name for himself in the community. He was a professional CS:GO player before stepping into Riot’s tac-shooter, known for his time at Rebirth Esports and Triumph.

The 21-year-old’s VALORANT journey began in 2021 when popular Korean esports organization T1 signed him for its professional roster. That said, despite showing incredible promise, the team couldn’t perform according to expectations, failing to qualify for VCT 2021 and 2022 circuits.

Curry moved on after T1 failed to qualify for VCT 2022’s Challengers Stage Two, joining Cloud9’s VALORANT roster in May 2022 in the middle of Stage Two.

Shortly after C9’s VCT 2022 run ended, curry left the organization and has been streaming on Twitch as a free agent ever since. He posted multiple kinds of content, but his North American server-based Radiant speed runs for each agent role—duelist, initiator, controller, and sentinel—sat incredibly well with the audience.

Earlier this year, curry undertook a quirky challenge of reaching Radiant #1 from unranked in the EMEA servers. And he successfully reached the goal in just 40 hours. He’s also planning to do the same for APAC (Asia-Pacific) servers soon.

If you want to be like curry and dominate your servers, take a look at his VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, key binds, and more.

Curry’s mouse settings in VALORANT

DPI 1600 In-game sensitivity 0.12 Scoped sensitivity One Mouse: Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aimlab Edition

Curry’s crosshair settings in VALORANT

Curry uses a crosshair that’s close to a dot but with a slight border for better visibility. It should be great for those who want minimal distraction while clicking headshots. Here’s the crosshair code if you want it the easier way: 0;P;o;1;d;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0.

Color White Inner Lines On, 1/2/2/0 Outlines On, 1/1 Movement Error Off Center Dot On, 1/2 Firing Error Off

Curry’s keybindings for VALORANT

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Spacebar Ability 1 E Ability 2 Q Ability 3 C Ultimate Ability X Keyboard: Wooting 60HE

Curry’s video and monitor settings in VALORANT

Refresh rate 360 Hz Resolution 1920×1080 Multithreaded Rendering On Graphics (Material, Texture, Detail, UI quality) Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 8x Improve Clarity Off [BETA] Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom On Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off PC specs: ZOWIE XL2566K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

