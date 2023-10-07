Curry’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Known for his role-themed Radiant speed runs and excellent mechanics, VALORANT streamer and former esports pro Rahul “curry” Nemani has etched quite a name for himself in the community. He was a professional CS:GO player before stepping into Riot’s tac-shooter, known for his time at Rebirth Esports and Triumph.  

The 21-year-old’s VALORANT journey began in 2021 when popular Korean esports organization T1 signed him for its professional roster. That said, despite showing incredible promise, the team couldn’t perform according to expectations, failing to qualify for VCT 2021 and 2022 circuits. 

Curry moved on after T1 failed to qualify for VCT 2022’s Challengers Stage Two, joining Cloud9’s VALORANT roster in May 2022 in the middle of Stage Two.

Shortly after C9’s VCT 2022 run ended, curry left the organization and has been streaming on Twitch as a free agent ever since. He posted multiple kinds of content, but his North American server-based Radiant speed runs for each agent role—duelist, initiator, controller, and sentinel—sat incredibly well with the audience.

Earlier this year, curry undertook a quirky challenge of reaching Radiant #1 from unranked in the EMEA servers. And he successfully reached the goal in just 40 hours. He’s also planning to do the same for APAC (Asia-Pacific) servers soon. 

If you want to be like curry and dominate your servers, take a look at his VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, key binds, and more.

Curry’s mouse settings in VALORANT

DPI1600
In-game sensitivity0.12
Scoped sensitivityOne
Mouse: Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aimlab Edition

Curry’s crosshair settings in VALORANT

Curry uses a crosshair that’s close to a dot but with a slight border for better visibility. It should be great for those who want minimal distraction while clicking headshots. Here’s the crosshair code if you want it the easier way: 0;P;o;1;d;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0.

ColorWhiteInner LinesOn, 1/2/2/0
OutlinesOn, 1/1Movement ErrorOff
Center DotOn, 1/2Firing ErrorOff

Curry’s keybindings for VALORANT

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpacebar
Ability 1E
Ability 2Q
Ability 3C
Ultimate AbilityX
Keyboard: Wooting 60HE

Curry’s video and monitor settings in VALORANT 

Refresh rate360 Hz
Resolution1920×1080
Multithreaded RenderingOn
Graphics (Material, Texture, Detail, UI quality)Low
VignetteOff
VSyncOff
Anti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering8x
Improve ClarityOff
[BETA] Experimental SharpeningOff
BloomOn
DistortionOff
Cast ShadowsOff
PC specs: ZOWIE XL2566K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
