Sources: Cloud9 to add Curry for Xeta

North American organization Cloud9 is set to add T1 VALORANT player Rahul “curry” Nemani for Son “xeta” Seon-ho, multiple sources with knowledge of the deal have told Dot Esports.

Curry was unable to play with Cloud9 tonight as they failed to add him prior to the roster lock. Curry’s first match for Cloud9 will likely be against OpTic Gaming next week on May 22.

Cloud9 is one of the few NA teams that did not change their roster during the hectic offseason. The team has remained relatively unchanged following the addition of in-game leader Anthony “vanity” Malaspina from Version1 in Aug. 2021.

Xeta has been a part of Cloud9 since Jan. 26. The Korean player was brought over from his home country to North America following the dissolution of Cloud9’s Korean roster in late 2020 alongside head coach Yoon “Autumn” Eu-teum.

Curry, who has been on T1 since Feb. 2021, failed to qualify for the VCT circuit this year with his VALORANT team. T1 has long been on the precipice of tier-one competition but has consistently failed to meet expectations. Most recently, T1 failed to qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Challengers earlier this month.

T1 was defeated by NYFU in the first open qualifier and VIRTUOSO in the second. Both of these defeats early in the competition ensured they would not qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Challengers group stage.