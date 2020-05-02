CS:GO pro dev1ce says there are “so many cheaters” in VALORANT

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz, one of the best CS:GO players of all time, recently expressed how unhappy he is with VALORANT‘s matchmaking system and stated cheaters he encountered in the game were openly toggling on their aimbots.

The CS:GO pro not only voiced his frustrations about the number of cheaters—which is massive, according to him—but also how these hackers admitted to using hacks. Dev1ce said he was involved in instances where he was called a cheater by players who turned on their aimbots to match his skills.

2 things shitty with valorant:

1. SO MANY CHEATERS. I literally get called a cheater and get toggled on, and they are openly admitting it xD

2. 5man teams playing ranked, they learned the lesson with LoL, shouldn't be possible to 5stack, creates uneven games. Do a team queue ifso — Nicolai Reedtz (@dev1ce) May 2, 2020

Dev1ce also mentioned five-men stacks in ranked were also becoming a nuisance for solo players. The player called for an implementation of a team queue if Riot is planning to have five-stacks in ranked in the long run.

While problems such as these can be overlooked for a game in beta, some fans were disappointed by the games’ security features. Riot also confirmed that it was rather surprising to have hackers in its game this quickly.

The team was expecting to see its first batch of cheaters after a couple of weeks after the beta’s release, according to Paul Chamberlain, anti-cheat lead at Riot. It took cheaters only days, however. “It turns out I was optimistic and instead we only had a few days of quiet before we had to be working at full steam ahead,” Chamberlain said.

Riot also issued a $100,000 bounty for anyone who finds an exploit in the game. Considering its anti-cheat system is new and promising, things should only get better from here.

While established titles in the genre like CS:GO still struggle with cheaters, pro players found their safe haven in private leagues such as ESEA and FaceIt.

VALORANT is expected to be released officially this summer.

