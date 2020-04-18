Riot Games will give you $100,000 if you find exploits in VALORANT

Do you see yourself as a prominent hacker? Or someone good at cracking code? Well then, Riot Games might have something for you in its latest game VALORANT.

In an effort to make its latest game as perfect as possible, Riot Games is offering hackers or anyone who finds exploits for its anti-cheat system a large sum of money (up to $100,000 in fact) for finding and reporting these exploits directly to the team.

By heading over to hackerone, a website companies use to offer cash incentives for anyone able to find security issues in their products, you can see the bounty that Riot Games has placed on its own game in order to “protect our players and their data” from any issues currently in the game.

Riot Games has given a host of examples to what they are exactly looking for in the bounty in order to make Vanguard, it new anti-cheat system, the best out there as they look ahead to the official Summer release of the game.

Well it sucks, but today we had to ban our first cheater (and it looks like more bans are on the horizon).



I was hoping for a little more time before this fight kicked off but we're in it now and we're ready. — Paul Chamberlain (@arkem) April 9, 2020

The bounty follows Paul Chamberlain, the programmer and anti-cheat lead on Valorants, announcement a week ago that cheaters are already finding ways to exploit the game, so we imagine there is still a lot of work to do to make Valorant cheat-proof.

Let’s just hope there aren’t that many exploits in the game already.