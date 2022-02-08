C9 Blue will face 100T in 2022 NA VCT Stage One Challengers opener

The first weekend of action in the 2022 NA VALORANT Champions Tour Stage One Challengers main event will start with a bang when Cloud9 Blue and 100 Thieves face off on Friday, Feb. 11.

The VALORANT esports team finally released the full schedule for the entire North American main event today, revealing that it will indeed follow the same format as EMEA with each team playing once over a three-day set of matches from Friday to Sunday.

The #VCTChallengersNA Stage 1 Main Event is coming up fast and we've got all the info you need!



The opening weekend, starting Feb. 11, will kick off with a rematch of the NA Last Chance Qualifier lower final with C9 Blue taking on 100T. 100T were the only team from the group of four that received direct invites to make roster moves and will debut their new players in BabyJ and ec1s against C9 Blue. 100T have’t played an official match since that LCQ loss.

As for the rest of week one, two of the open qualifier teams in Version1 and Pittsburgh Knights will face off on Feb. 11 as well. Both the C9 vs. 100T match and the V1 vs. Knights match will start at 3pm CT. On Saturday, Feb. 12, Sentinels will take on NRG while The Guard face Luminosity. And on Sunday, Feb. 13, Envy play Rise while XSET go up against Evil Geniuses.

Each team will play the other teams in their group once, with the top four teams in their group advancing to the double-elimination playoffs bracket, which begins March 17. The top two teams from the bracket will represent North America at the first international Masters LAN of the year in April. Riot’s post today confirmed the group distribution first reported by Dot Esports.

The matches will be streamed on the two VALORANT Esports Twitch channels, as well as on YouTube. There will also be partnered co-streams.