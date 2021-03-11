Cloakzy’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore is primarily known for playing Fortnite under the FaZe Clan tag, but since entering the spotlight with his career in streaming and content creation, he’s played a variety of different games like PUBG, World of Warcraft, and most recently, VALORANT.
Cloakzy and FaZe went separate ways on March 10, 2021, after finally coming to an agreement. He apologized for everything "negative" he said about the team, putting the drama to rest.
He's stepping away from professional Fortnite for the time being, prioritizing streaming and content creation. This is the perfect excuse for him to play VALORANT.