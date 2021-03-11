Cloakzy’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Cloakzy is no one-trick pony

Photo via FaZe Clan

Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore is primarily known for playing Fortnite under the FaZe Clan tag, but since entering the spotlight with his career in streaming and content creation, he’s played a variety of different games like PUBG, World of Warcraft, and most recently, VALORANT.

Cloakzy and FaZe went separate ways on March 10, 2021, after finally coming to an agreement. He apologized for everything "negative" he said about the team, putting the drama to rest.

He's stepping away from professional Fortnite for the time being, prioritizing streaming and content creation. This is the perfect excuse for him to play VALORANT.

Here’s Cloakzy's full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse Settings

DPI400In-game Sensitivity0.47
eDPI188Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate500Windows Sensitivity6
FinalMouse Ultralight 2

Crosshair Settings

ColorGreenInner Lines1 / 5 / 2 / 2
OutlinesOn Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 /0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOn

Key Bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMousewheel Down
Ability 1C
Ability 2Q
Ability 3E
Utlimate AbilityX
Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard

Video Settings

Material QualityMedAnti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Detail QualityMedAnisotropic Filtering4x
Texture QualityMedImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityMedBloomOn
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Map Settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways