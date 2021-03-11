Cloakzy’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore is primarily known for playing Fortnite under the FaZe Clan tag, but since entering the spotlight with his career in streaming and content creation, he’s played a variety of different games like PUBG, World of Warcraft, and most recently, VALORANT.

Cloakzy and FaZe went separate ways on March 10, 2021, after finally coming to an agreement. He apologized for everything "negative" he said about the team, putting the drama to rest.

He's stepping away from professional Fortnite for the time being, prioritizing streaming and content creation. This is the perfect excuse for him to play VALORANT.

Here’s Cloakzy's full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 In-game Sensitivity 0.47 eDPI 188 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 500 Windows Sensitivity 6 FinalMouse Ultralight 2

Crosshair Settings

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 5 / 2 / 2 Outlines On Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 /0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error On

Key Bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mousewheel Down Ability 1 C Ability 2 Q Ability 3 E Utlimate Ability X Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard

Video Settings

Material Quality Med Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Detail Quality Med Anisotropic Filtering 4x Texture Quality Med Improve Clarity On UI Quality Med Bloom On Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Map Settings