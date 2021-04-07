Built By Gamers adds POACH and Rarkar to VALORANT roster after trial

The two players survived the trial by fire against Sentinels.

Following a quick and successful trial period, Built By Gamers has permanently added Jake “POACH” Brumleve and Raymond “Rarkar” Xu to its VALORANT roster.

The moves were announced today, just a few days after the team's biggest win against Sentinels in the VCT NA Stage Two Challengers One qualifier.

Heading into the second stage of the VALORANT Champions Tour, BBG needed to fill a couple of slots in its lineup. Just before the open qualifiers began, the org added both POACH and Rarkar on trial.

POACH had been benched by Andbox in February and was released just a couple of weeks later. Rarkar had been a part of the China Nguyen roster but left just before that group of players was signed (and later released) by Equinox.

BBG failed to qualify for any Challengers events prior to now. During stage one, they came just one round away in both the Challengers One and Two open qualifiers, losing to Sentinels and FaZe Clan, respectively.

Following a narrow victory over the new beastcoast roster, Built By Gamers had another shot at Sentinels with a Challengers spot on the line. BBG did their homework and caught Sentinels off guard, delivering two solid games on Ascent and Haven to stun the Masters One champions.

Evidently, BBG are capitalizing on the situation they've found themselves in and are pulling the trigger by making both POACH and Rarkar full-time players. The two pros fill the roles nearly every NA team needs with POACH taking on Omen and Rarkar playing Jett.

BBG's next match will be in the first round of the Challengers One main event against XSET on April 8.

