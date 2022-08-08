VALORANT servers are down, players experiencing error code ‘VAL 19’

VALORANT players from around the world have been reporting a system error that prevents anyone from entering the game as of around 9:30am CT today.

The issue is related to error code: VAL 19, which is typically accompanied by a message suggesting that players restart their game client. But since the problem is on Riot’s end, it might be difficult for players to resolve this issue by themselves. There are a few things VALORANT enjoyers can try to do to fix error code: VAL 19, though.

Screengrab via Riot Games

VALORANT is a tactical shooter that attracts a multitude of players daily, and just like any other online multiplayer game, there could be times where server issues affect players worldwide. Sometimes, server issues are hard to predict and detect, especially for users, but there are various tools and websites that can help track server status.

There are many error codes in VALORANT, and since the game was released, Riot has made a list explaining all the possible issues a player could encounter available to the public.

Error code 19 is a part of a series of errors denoting that the server of the game is currently down, therefore preventing any user from connecting. The official suggestion to fix this error is to “restart the Riot Client,” but it’s most likely that players will have to wait for Riot to tackle the issue before they can jump back into the action.

Additionally, players can also rely on the VALORANT support page to communicate their issues linked to the game directly to Riot.