VALORANT’s next agent Iso is a ‘bulletproof wizard’ who can wipe entire squads with ‘one round’

VALORANT‘s next agent, Iso, has been officially revealed in today’s trailer, and the lore surrounding this lethal assassin suggests he could be one of the most potent duelists in the game’s agent pool.

The trailer takes place canonically after the Kingdom facility explosion from the Sunset map reveal trailer and features a Kingdom scientist and her band of mercenaries talking about Iso like he has almost a mythical quality to him. Some of the things these characters said about the hired gun Iso sound downright terrifying.

The guard referred to Iso as a “bulletproof wizard,” with the video showing Iso walking through a stream of bullets unfazed, although it’s unclear exactly if the bullets are deflecting off him or missing him completely. They say he “took out an entire squad with one round,” showing him using a pistol that resembles the Sheriff, hinting that he might be able to recall bullets.

Iso apparently owns the nickname “The Dead Lilac,” which is a reference to “the purple flash you see before you die.” Iso could very well have a flash ability similar to other duelists such as Phoenix and Yoru. The trailer also shows around the 1:54 mark what could very well be his ultimate; a large purple effect with his symbol present isolates a single member of an enemy squad. This lines up with the idea of an ultimate that forces an enemy player into an isolated one-vs-one, which fans have already speculated.

As for what comes next, the trailer ends with Iso receiving a new target: Omen. But more importantly, we also got a date for his gameplay reveal trailer: tomorrow, Oct. 20. Fans won’t have to wait that long, however, since his abilities have already leaked just minutes after the trailer premiered—of course they did.

About the author