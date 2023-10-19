New VALORANT agent Iso has an energy shield, movable wall, and Gulag-style 1v1 ultimate

If you’ve been searching for your next duelist to main in VALORANT, look no further. Iso has been introduced and will be the perfect agent to settle a score on the battlefield with another opponent.

Iso is a new agent who hails from China and was originally a fixer-for-hire who can control ambient energy into a whole collection of deadly abilities. This ability set makes him one of the most formidable opponents in the roster—especially for those who love to test their aim against their enemies in head-to-head combat.

Storytime's over.



Iso, VALORANT’s newest Duelist Agent from China, joins us in Episode 7: Act III. pic.twitter.com/1z5dbPgXUj — VALORANT (@VALORANT) October 19, 2023

His ultimate, Kill Contract, is one of the most unique abilities in the game because he fires a column of energy through the map that pulls him and the first enemy hit to a separate interdimensional arena, away from the other players in the game. In this arena, they are forced into a one-vs-one battle to the death, similar to the Gulag in Call of Duty‘s popular game mode, Warzone.

Iso’s E, Double Tap, starts a Focus timer that, when complete, allows him to enter a flow state where any eliminated enemies he has taken down or damaged will drop an energy orb. Shooting the orb will give the agent a shield that can absorb one instance of damage from any source, whether it’s a Raze rocket or a headshot from a Vandal.

Iso’s Kill Contract is the ultimate way to test your aim in VALORANT. Image via Riot Games

Undercut, Iso’s Q, gives the player a bolt that can travel through walls, which applies Fragile status to any enemies it touches for a brief moment. His C, on the other hand, conjures up a relatively thin but indestructible wall that pushes forward and blocks bullets.

With an indestructible moving wall, a damage shield, and the ability to send players to the Gulag, expect Iso to be one of the most-contested picks in VALORANT solo queue when he drops later this month on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

