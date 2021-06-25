Brax to reportedly return to T1

North American star Braxton “brax” Pierce is set to rejoin T1’s VALORANT roster in place of Sam “DaZeD” Marine, according to a report by George Geddes from Upcomer.

This new report comes weeks after Upcomer first wrote that DaZeD could be leaving the team. It’s unclear at this time if brax will take over the in-game leader duties from DaZed or if the move is permanent. He’ll likely join T1 alongside academy player Anthony “dawn” Hagopian, who’d take Ha “Spyder” Jung-woo’s spot in the starting lineup.

If these roster changes are confirmed, dawn would be the second player to leave T1’s VALORANT academy roster following Lee “ANS” Seon-chang’s decision to go back to the Overwatch League and rejoin the San Francisco Shock on June 23.

Brax, a former CS:GO pro and content creator, was the first player to sign a professional contract for VALORANT in March 2020. He stayed on T1 until Feb. 8 when the organization released him and Keven “AZK” Larivière. He joined TSM’s VALORANT roster in March as the sixth man of the roster but only competed in the VCT North America Stage Two Challengers One open qualifier, where TSM were knocked out by Immortals.

It’s unclear if T1 will sign brax from TSM or just get him on loan. If he and dawn join T1, they’ll compete alongside Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham, Timothy “autimatic” Ta, and Rahul “curry” Neman in the VCT North America Stage Three.

