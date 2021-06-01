Report: T1 to make changes to VALORANT roster

T1 is set to make one or two changes to its VALORANT roster, according to a report by Upcomer’s George Geddes. In-game leader DaZeD has reportedly been removed from the starting lineup, but former Overwatch player Ha “Spyder” Jung-woo could also be replaced.

DaZeD and Spyder joined the organization in October 2020 and the team struggled to impress, even in the early stages of Riot Games' FPS. The North American team finished last place at the VCT Stage Two Challengers Two in April and didn't qualify for the Challengers finals, the championship that ultimately decided the two spots for the VCT Masters Two Reykjavík.

If DaZeD's exit is confirmed, it would be the seventh roster change for T1 since creating the team in March 2020. The list of changes includes those involving coaches and players, with Brax's release being the most notable. He and longtime teammate AZK joined TSM in March 2021.

At the moment, is still unclear who T1 is targeting to join its VALORANT lineup, but we can expect a spicy transfer window in all of the regions now that the VCT Masters Two Reykjavík is done. There's still plenty of talented CS:GO players that could make the switch but the clock is definitely ticking faster as VALORANT was released more than a year ago and players are getting more skilled day after day.