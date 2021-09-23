BLAST to host another Spike Nations VALORANT event featuring 60,000 euro Riot-funded charity prize pool

BLAST is set to host its first European VALORANT event since the start of the VALORANT Champions Tour with the second iteration of the BLAST Spike Nations tournament.

The event will take place from Oct. 7 to 9 and will feature 12 EMEA-based teams consisting of some of the top pro players from each country or nation. The teams will be split into three groups of four, with the top two squads from each group advancing to a knockout playoff stage. The 12 teams will represent the following countries or nations:

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Nordics (Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland)

Poland

Turkey

CIS

Italy

DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe

The tournament will “create opportunities for funds to be raised and added incentives for teams to beat each other, upping the stakes in the process,” according to a BLAST press release. All of this will be hosted exclusively on the BLAST TV Twitch channel.

BLAST hosted the first Spike Nations event in November 2020, which saw Team Portugal defeat Team U.K. in the grand finals. The first event also included some popular VALORANT personalities competing, such as caster, analyst, and G2 streamer Lothar and Team Liquid’s AverageJonas. BLAST was a pivotal part of pre-VCT VALORANT in Europe since it hosted the qualifier and main event of the EU First Strike event in November and December.

More details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

