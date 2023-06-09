Best VALORANT pros of 2023 so far

The first split of the VALORANT Champions Tour partnership era is over, with one vital split determining so much, including who gets to represent their regions internationally at Masters Tokyo and Champions 2023. But which players shined the brightest during the regular season and playoffs of their respective leagues?

There are many methods and numbers used to grade player value and prominence, but many sites use a player rating system that takes all the major statistics into account. As HLTV has done with CS:GO, sites like VLR have designed a VALORANT player rating system that “takes into account kills, deaths, damage, assists, and surviving.”

So who’s played the best overall this year? Let’s look at each of the three VCT leagues and the best VALORANT pro players in each of them, so far.

Best VALORANT pros heading into Masters Tokyo

Best VCT Americas players in 2023, by player rating

LOUD looked unstoppable all season long. Photo by Robert Paul/Riot Games

Here are the top 10 players in overall player rating, calculated by VLR.gg, among players competing in the VCT Americas league across the 2023 regular season and playoffs.

Rank Player Rating Team First Aspas 1.23 LOUD Second Less 1.19 LOUD Third kiNgg 1.16 Leviatan Fourth s0m 1.13 NRG Fifth nzr 1.12 Leviatan Sixth crashies 1.12 NRG Seventh leaf 1.12 Cloud9 Eighth Victor 1.09 NRG Ninth Demon1 1.08 Evil Geniuses Tenth Ethan 1.08 Evil Geniuses

Aspas is the unquestionable king of Americas, dominating the entire player pool in rating, ACS, overall K/D, and opening kills per round. With Less at his side, it’s no wonder LOUD dominated the regular season and the playoffs. Most interestingly, on a team full of trophy raisers, it’s the one member of NRG with an empty trophy cabinet in s0m who produced the highest rating.

Best VCT EMEA players in 2023, by player rating

Fnatic were in championship form all season. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Here are the top 10 players in overall player rating, calculated by VLR.gg, among players competing in the VCT EMEA league across the 2023 regular season and playoffs.

Rank Player Rating Team First Alfajer 1.23 Fnatic Second Sayf 1.23 Liquid Third Chronicle 1.22 Fnatic Fourth Leo 1.22 Fnatic Fifth Derke 1.19 Fnatic Sixth nukkye 1.12 Giants Seventh Shao 1.12 NAVI Eighth trexx 1.11 KOI Ninth nAts 1.11 Liquid Tenth Cloud 1.10 Giants

Team Liquid may have been the ones to ultimately come out on top at the end of the EMEA 2023 playoffs, but don’t let that take away from how utterly dominant the Fnatic roster was, taking four of the top five spots in player rating leaders. He missed some time at the beginning of the season, but Alfajer more than made up for the few matches he missed, while Sayf emerged as the star force of a Liquid roster stacked with talent.

Best VCT Pacific players in 2023, by player rating

DRX dominated the Pacific region, as many expected. Photo via Riot Games/VCT Pacific

Here are the top 10 players in overall player rating, calculated by VLR.gg, among players competing in the VCT Pacific league across the 2023 regular season and playoffs.

Rank Player Rating Team First something 1.22 Paper Rex Second d4v41 1.19 Paper Rex Third MaKo 1.18 DRX Fourth Monyet 1.13 Global Esports Fifth BuZz 1.12 DRX Sixth Sayaplayer 1.11 T1 Seventh Jinggg 1.11 Paper Rex Eighth xeta 1.10 T1 Ninth xffero 1.10 Rex Requm Qeon Tenth SugarZ3ro 1.09 ZETA DIVISON

Something joined the league in the middle of the Pacific season and changed everything for Paper Rex, who went from the middle of the pack to league winners. His playmaking and space-creating also made it easier for the likes of d4v41 and Jinggg to play well. While his rise to stardom has been a surprise, almost no one was surprised to see the time-tested DRX duo of MaKo and BuZz excel once again.

