Best VALORANT pros of 2023 so far

The best by the numbers.

The first split of the VALORANT Champions Tour partnership era is over, with one vital split determining so much, including who gets to represent their regions internationally at Masters Tokyo and Champions 2023. But which players shined the brightest during the regular season and playoffs of their respective leagues?

There are many methods and numbers used to grade player value and prominence, but many sites use a player rating system that takes all the major statistics into account. As HLTV has done with CS:GO, sites like VLR have designed a VALORANT player rating system that “takes into account kills, deaths, damage, assists, and surviving.”

So who’s played the best overall this year? Let’s look at each of the three VCT leagues and the best VALORANT pro players in each of them, so far.

Best VALORANT pros heading into Masters Tokyo

Best VCT Americas players in 2023, by player rating

VALORANT roster for LOUD at VCT Americas.
LOUD looked unstoppable all season long. Photo by Robert Paul/Riot Games

Here are the top 10 players in overall player rating, calculated by VLR.gg, among players competing in the VCT Americas league across the 2023 regular season and playoffs.

RankPlayerRatingTeam
FirstAspas1.23LOUD
SecondLess1.19LOUD
ThirdkiNgg1.16Leviatan
Fourths0m1.13NRG
Fifthnzr1.12Leviatan
Sixthcrashies1.12NRG
Seventhleaf1.12Cloud9
EighthVictor1.09NRG
NinthDemon11.08Evil Geniuses
TenthEthan1.08Evil Geniuses

Aspas is the unquestionable king of Americas, dominating the entire player pool in rating, ACS, overall K/D, and opening kills per round. With Less at his side, it’s no wonder LOUD dominated the regular season and the playoffs. Most interestingly, on a team full of trophy raisers, it’s the one member of NRG with an empty trophy cabinet in s0m who produced the highest rating.

Best VCT EMEA players in 2023, by player rating

Fnatic VALORANT roster after their win at VCT LOCK//IN
Fnatic were in championship form all season. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Here are the top 10 players in overall player rating, calculated by VLR.gg, among players competing in the VCT EMEA league across the 2023 regular season and playoffs.

RankPlayerRatingTeam
FirstAlfajer1.23Fnatic
SecondSayf1.23Liquid
Third Chronicle1.22Fnatic
FourthLeo1.22Fnatic
FifthDerke1.19Fnatic
Sixthnukkye1.12Giants
SeventhShao1.12NAVI
Eighthtrexx1.11KOI
NinthnAts1.11Liquid
TenthCloud1.10Giants

Team Liquid may have been the ones to ultimately come out on top at the end of the EMEA 2023 playoffs, but don’t let that take away from how utterly dominant the Fnatic roster was, taking four of the top five spots in player rating leaders. He missed some time at the beginning of the season, but Alfajer more than made up for the few matches he missed, while Sayf emerged as the star force of a Liquid roster stacked with talent.

Best VCT Pacific players in 2023, by player rating

DRX's BuZz holds up a fist on the VCT Pacific stage after DRX's win over T1.
DRX dominated the Pacific region, as many expected. Photo via Riot Games/VCT Pacific

Here are the top 10 players in overall player rating, calculated by VLR.gg, among players competing in the VCT Pacific league across the 2023 regular season and playoffs.

RankPlayerRatingTeam
Firstsomething1.22Paper Rex
Secondd4v411.19Paper Rex
Third MaKo1.18DRX
FourthMonyet1.13Global Esports
FifthBuZz1.12DRX
SixthSayaplayer1.11T1
SeventhJinggg1.11Paper Rex
Eighthxeta1.10T1
Ninthxffero1.10Rex Requm Qeon
TenthSugarZ3ro1.09ZETA DIVISON

Something joined the league in the middle of the Pacific season and changed everything for Paper Rex, who went from the middle of the pack to league winners. His playmaking and space-creating also made it easier for the likes of d4v41 and Jinggg to play well. While his rise to stardom has been a surprise, almost no one was surprised to see the time-tested DRX duo of MaKo and BuZz excel once again.

