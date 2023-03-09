Best skins to use with Gekko in VALORANT

The newest agent in VALORANT is Gekko, the Initiator with an adorable crew of creatures fighting alongside him. Mosh is his molly, Dizzy is his blind, Thrash is his detaining Ultimate, and Wingman is his info-gathering stun and spike planter and defuser. Together, the creatures in Gekko’s kit make a quirky and colorful bunch to utilize in battle.

This, of course, matches Gekko’s own personal style and fashion. The young skateboarder dyes his hair a bright lime green to match his lime sweater vest with a hint of purple and orange.

With all these bright colors, there are certain VALORANT weapon skins that would fit Gekko’s aesthetic and vibe perfectly.

Best VALORANT weapon skins for Gekko

While it might be easy to default to popular weapon skin collections like Reaver or Oni in VALORANT, those skins don’t exactly mesh with Gekko’s character. Gekko needs weapon skins that either match his color scheme or have something fun about them.

Spectrum

The Zedd collab with VALORANT turns out to be one of the most fitting collections for Gekko. If upgraded, the Spectrum skins will change colors when you inspect them. Its finisher also turns the map into a flashy rave that Gekko is sure to enjoy. The Spectrum collection includes a Classic, Phantom, Guardian, Bulldog, and the Waveform knife.

Ruination

The Ruination collection comes in four different colors—blue, purple, orange, and green—and all of them match Gekko or one of his buddies. The best variant for Gekko has to be the green one, to match his dyed hair. The Ruination collection includes a Ghost, Phantom, Spectre, Guardian, and the Broken Blade of the Ruined King.

BlastX

The BlastX collection might be an acquired taste, but it has a bunch of fun guns that Gekko can get behind. The animation and finisher center around presents and partying, and two of the color variants have that lime green in them. In fact, the default variant has the same color combination as Gekko’s sweater vest. The BlastX collection includes a Phantom, Frenzy, Spectre, Odin, and the Polymer Knifetech Coated Knife.

Radiant Crisis 001

Another fun weapon skin collection is the Radiant Crisis 001 line. The light blue color doesn’t exactly match Gekko’s colors, but its comic theme goes well with the Initiator’s critter crew. Like the weapons from the Radiant Crisis 001 collection, Wingman and his friends look like they came straight out of a comic book. The Radiant Crisis 001 collection includes a Classic, Spectre, Bucky, Phantom, and a Baseball Bat.