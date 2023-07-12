Benjyfishy completes journey to top tier of VALORANT, joins star-studded roster ahead of LCQ

Just over a year after one of Fortnite’s biggest stars left the game behind to pursue a pro VALORANT career, that journey has been fulfilled. And now, Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish can pursue a new goal of winning a world title.

Team Heretics confirmed the signing of benjyfishy today, who will join the VCT EMEA team’s starting roster with just a week to spare before the start of the EMEA LCQ. The announcement today confirms a report that benjyfishy and Heretics had agreed on a deal back in June, and the former Fortnite star and standout EMEA Challengers player will fill the spot opened by the departure of former VALORANT champion Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt.

Here he is.



From dominating Fortnite to Tier 1 Valorant.



Welcome @benjyfishy to our VCT team.#VamosHeretics pic.twitter.com/GGweI4iteV — Team Heretics (@TeamHeretics) July 12, 2023

Back in June 2022, benjyfishy announced he was stepping away from competitive Fortnite, saying he had fallen out of love with the game and lost his desire to play. Having only just turned 18 at the time, he was already considered one of the game’s best and most popular players after a multi-year run with NRG but decided to turn his attention toward competitive VALORANT.

After trialing with a handful of different rosters, he eventually signed with Enterprise Esports at the end of 2022 and competed in the 2023 VCL East: Surge Challengers league. During the 2023 season, he primarily took on the Killjoy role and was a major component of a good season for Enterprise. Unfortunately, they finished second in total points earned due to some critical losses to Acend, who eventually won the league and advanced to EMEA Ascension. Enterprise qualified for the EMEA Ascension but competed without benjyfishy as he had reportedly already committed to Heretics.

With his move to Heretics, the team now has a complete roster featuring some major EMEA names: mixwell, keloqz, AvovA, Boo, and benjyfishy. Their debut with their new teammate is scheduled for July 19 at 10am CT in a win-or-go-home match against KOI at the EMEA LCQ.

