Beastcoast releases all VALORANT contracts and will reportedly exit the game

Beastcoast released all of its VALORANT players and coaches today. The organization will reportedly pull out of the scene altogether, according to the team’s former coach.

Active players Yannick "KOLER" Blanchette, Jamal "jammyz" Bangash, and Chad "Oderus" Miller have all announced their releases on Twitter. Coach Daniel "fRoD" Montaner, T1's former coach, also announced his release and added that beastcoast was "stepping out of the game." Brandon Michael "bdog" Sanders was moved to the inactive roster just prior to the second stage of the VALORANT Champions Tour but has yet to announce his release. There's been no official statement from the organization at time of writing.

Released from contract with beastcoast, sadly they are stepping out of the game. Had a fantastic time with the players and have nothing but amazing things to say about all of them. Appreciate the opportunity just sadly was short lived. — Danny Montaner (@OfficialfRoD) April 30, 2021

Beastcoast entered the VALORANT scene in August 2020 but failed to produce any promising results during First Strike or the VALORANT Champions Tour. Previous versions of the roster included former 100 Thieves Fortnite player Hayden "Elevate" Krueger and another former 100T player, Diondre "YaBoiDre" Bond, before he found success with Luminosity.

The organization competes in Dota 2 and Rainbox Six Siege and also signed numerous fighting game players across titles like Smash, Marvel vs Capcom, and Mortal Kombat. Beastcoast signed the South American Dota 2 roster playing under the name Infamous that earned a top-eight finish at The International 2019.

All of the former beastcoast players are available as free agents and will likely be pursuing offers to compete in the third stage of VCT. Beastcoast joins Dignitas on the short list of organizations that have pulled out of VALORANT already.