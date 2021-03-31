Dignitas releases entire men’s VALORANT roster

Dignitas becomes one of the first big organizations to pull out of VALORANT, but not entirely.

Dignitas has released its men’s VALORANT roster, the organization announced today.

The news was initially reported by George Geddes for Daily Esports/Upcomer and was later confirmed by Dig's in-game leader, Rory "dephh" Jackson. Dephh said on Twitter that Dignitas plans "to move out of VALORANT for the time being."

Dignitas then made the official announcement just minutes after Dephh's post. The org said it's working to find new homes for the players but is still committed to fielding its women's VALORANT roster, which also competes in Counter-Strke.

Dignitas' men's VALORANT squad struggled to produce many quality results. The team made the semifinals of Pop Flash last August and the grand finals of Pittsburgh Knights Before Christmas in December.

But the team failed to make any deep runs at any other events and didn't come close to qualifying for any of the Challengers events as part of the VCT first stage. The now-former Dignitas players plan to compete together as a pug squad at the next stage of the VCT. The open qualifiers begins on April 1.

