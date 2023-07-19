An unlikely LCQ Cinderella run is being spearheaded by one VALORANT star’s unreal performance

Esports is filled with incredible stories, and in the 2023 VCT Americas Last Chance Qualifier, one team has gone from zero to hero in the span of four days—and it’s all been kicked off by the superhuman efforts of one of the region’s top VALORANT stars.

KRÜ Esports’ duelist extraordinaire Angelo “keznit” Mori currently leads all players in the LCQ with 29 first kills, according to stats site VLR.gg, which is one of the biggest reasons why his team has made this miraculous run to the grand finals of the event. The 21-year-old’s ability to dominate opening duels has been placed on full display, making him the true spearhead of his squad’s Cinderella run to Champions.

More than half of Keznit’s first kills have come on Raze, where he must explode onto the site or into contested areas with her satchel. He is constantly getting the first shot against his opponent, giving space and control to his team as they storm forward.

He also has an unreal 293.6 average combat score on the agent with 196.7 average damage per round, making him a destructive threat from the opening moments onward.

KRÜ’s other players won’t be outdone by Keznit, though. Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari and Marco “Melser” Amaro are right behind Keznit with 25 and 23 first kills, respectively, according to VLR.gg. As a whole, the team has 112 collective first kills, which is the most of any team in the tournament. This team plays very quickly and has caught fire at just the right time as an entire unit.

In their most recent series against Cloud9, for example, Keznit didn’t even have to go Super Saiyan for the team to succeed. The young star has led his team in kills for most of their matches, but this time, the rest of the roster found their stride, built their own moments, and were all essential for their team to reach the grand finals.

Now, the last hurdle for Champions remains as they wait to face off against either Cloud9 or Leviatán on Sunday, July 23.

