VCT Americas LCQ 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, and format

For many VALORANT fans, the Last Chance Qualifier represents the final time their favorite teams can prove themselves and earn their place as a representative of the region at the biggest event of the year, VCT Champions.

This year, seven of the best teams in the Americas will collide, battling furiously from July 15 to July 23. They are all reaching for glory, prestige, and the chance to face off against the best players in the world at one of the most exciting international tournaments in esports.

Whether you’re hoping for a bounceback performance by Cloud9’s supercharged roster, or rooting for an underdog riding in from lower in the standings, this event should help kick off the final few months of the year with a bang.

How to watch VCT Americas LCQ 2023

The official broadcast for the 2023 VCT Americas Last Chance Qualifier can be found at Riot Games’ official broadcasts on Twitch and YouTube. There are also other official streams in multiple languages, like Portuguese and Spanish, along with a whole slew of co-streamers you can watch if you want to shake your viewing experience up a notch.

2023 VCT Americas LCQ format

From Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 23, the seven remaining teams competing in the Last Chance Qualifier will face off in a hybrid elimination tournament format. This means the first series of the event will have the sixth and seventh seeds face off in a best-of-three that will immediately eliminate a team from contention.

Seeds three to five get a bye to the quarterfinals, the top two teams have a bye into the upper bracket semifinals, and the tournament switches to a double elimination format from the upper bracket semis onward. All matches are best-of-three, save for the lower final and grand final matches, which are best-of-five.

2023 VCT Americas LCQ scores and schedule

The final shot for Champions. (Screengrab via Liquipedia)

Saturday, July 15

3pm CT: MIBR vs. KRÜ Esports

Sunday, July 16

3pm CT: FURIA Esports vs. TBD

6pm CT: Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves

Monday, July 17

3pm CT: Leviatán vs. TBD

6pm CT: Cloud9 vs. TBD

Tuesday, July 18

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

6pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, May 27

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, May 28

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

About the author