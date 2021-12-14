All VALORANT players set to receive the Exquisitely Wrapped gun buddy

VALORANT players can expect an extra gift this holiday season. Every player will receive the Exquisitely Wrapped gun buddy in their inventory at some point, Riot Games revealed today.

Gun buddies are a fun way to customize your weapon since they add an extra pop of color or detail that can stand out or blend into your weapon skin. There are dozens of gun buddies available and every player can find at least one to match their style. Players who enjoy changing their skins with the seasons will love the new Exquisitely Wrapped gun buddy that all players can expect in their inventory soon.

‘Tis the season for giving and we’re ready to start it off right. Get your Exquisitely Wrapped Gun Buddy by logging in to your VALORANT account. It’ll take a bit for us to deliver to everyone’s inventory, but you’ll see it soon. pic.twitter.com/p27VVq0P2W — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 14, 2021

Riot has not officially revealed the design of the new buddy, but recent leaks revealed a black and red color scheme with the VALORANT logo on the wrapping paper. The buddy also features a silver bow and makes an excellent addition to any holiday-themed cosmetics.

In addition, fans will likely see the second iteration of the Run It Back bundle in their stores soon, providing another opportunity to purchase five popular skins. The popular Snowball Fight mode has also returned for the holiday season, so make sure to enjoy it while you can.

Players just need to log into their VALORANT accounts to receive the gift. Riot confirmed it might take a while for it to appear in your inventory, so don’t worry if the item doesn’t instantly show up in your collection.

