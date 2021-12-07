VALORANT players will reportedly receive an ‘end of the year’ gun buddy

VALORANT players might receive a special “end of the year” gun buddy as a gift from Riot Games, a ccording to VALORANT leaker ValorLeaks.

Gun buddies are a great way to add an extra level of detail and customization to your VALORANT loadout. There are dozens of gun buddies with different styles and features that can complement almost any skin in the game. Fans will likely see a new gun buddy in their inventory soon since a new leak claims a free end of the year gun buddy is on its way.

This is most likely the gun buddy everyone will be receiving pic.twitter.com/t4wnmQ1aKX — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) December 7, 2021

All VALORANT players will receive a special gun buddy as an end of the year reward, a ccording to ValorLeaks. The gun buddy appears to be a gift wrapped in special VALORANT-themed wrapping paper. The gift has a silver bow that compliments the buddy’s black and red color scheme.

It’s unclear if and when this gun buddy will be rewarded to players since Riot hasn’t officially confirmed its existence. Players have received special cosmetic items in the past and this gun buddy would be a nice addition to any collection.

Players can also expect a new holiday-themed Snowfall bundle soon since Patch 3.12 added new skins to the game. The bundle features skins for the Phantom, Judge, Ares, Classic, and a new Snowfall Wand. This bundle will likely appear in the store after the special VALORANT Champions bundle is removed following the VALORANT Champions tournament.

The new gun buddy and holiday skins are the perfect way to customize your loadout for the holiday season. Keep your eyes peeled for announcements about the new buddy and skins over the next couple of weeks.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.