VALORANT data miner leaks ‘Run It Back 2’ bundle

A VALORANT data miner has discovered a new “Run It Back” bundle, potentially giving fans another chance to purchase a few popular skins from different bundles.

VALORANT data miner floxay posted an image of the new bundle today, including five popular weapon skins in a new exciting bundle. The potential bundle includes the Tethered Realms Ghost, Recon Spectre, Prime 2.0 Odin, Forsaken Vandal, and the Origin Operator.

Each of these skins previously appeared in a premium bundle and each has a unique design and aesthetic. Fans can normally only purchase these skins when they appear in their in-game store or the original bundle. But the new Run It Back bundle may provide another opportunity to secure the popular skins in one place.

The original Run It Back bundle also allowed fans to pick up five popular skins in a convenient package. The Sovereign Ghost, Oni Phantom, Prime Spectre, Nebula Ares, and Spline Operator were available in the first bundle.

It’s unclear how the skins in this bundle were selected or if Riot Games randomly chose them. The original bundle included skins that were available before many players started playing VALORANT and the new bundle could be designed as another chance for fans to get their hands on older skins.

Riot has not officially revealed the second iteration of the Run It Back bundle, but fans will likely see this bundle in their stores soon.

