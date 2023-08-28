All Phantom skins in VALORANT, ranked

VALORANT’s silenced, beastly rifle, Phantom, can be adorned with a plethora of gorgeous skins, ranging from straightforward to fancy, perfect for players who want to modify the weapon’s monotonous matte black getup. Of course, cosmetics in this free-to-play tac shooter come at a price, sometimes too high.
Riot has launched 56 Phantom skins in VALORANT so far, but not all of these are worth your hard-earned money. The best Phantom skins stand out due to their immaculate audio and balanced body design, offering feel-good advantages, which, though not a significant competitive edge, can help you aim better.
For those having a hard time picking a skin for the Phantom, I’ve built a tier list, ranking all its available skins, and it should help the impulsive you make a choice you won’t regret in the future.
Note that the below list is subjective, so don’t hesitate to go with the skin you’ve been eyeing for the longest time just because it’s not S-tier.
All VALORANT Vandal skins tier list: Store collections
S-tier
As is apparent, S-tier Phantom skins are the best in the lot and also the most costly ones on the list. Not only do these feel satisfying to wield, but the animations on them are incredibly attractive, too. If you aren’t running on a restricted budget, I recommend choosing from this tier.
Spectrum Phantom
Price: 2,675 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Exclusive
RGX 11z Pro Phantom
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Exclusive
VALORANT Champions 2022 Phantom
Price: 2,675 VP
Where to buy: Not available for purchase anymore
Skin type: Exclusive
Protocol 781-A Phantom
Price: 2,475 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Ultra
Radiant Entertainment System Phantom
Price: 2,975 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Ultra
Neo Frontier Phantom
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Exclusive
A-tier
Being the second-best tier, this section includes skins that may not be as elite as the ones mentioned in the S-tier, but I can vouch that these aren’t anything less than great. You’d still get the satisfaction, an attractive sound design, and even a sleek body modification. What you may miss out on is a glamorous finisher and lively inspect animation.
Oni Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Reaver Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
BlastX Phantom
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Exclusive
Glitchpop Phantom
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Exclusive
Prime//2.0 Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Ruination Phantom
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Exclusive
Singularity Phantom
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Exclusive
Ion Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
ChronoVoid Phantom
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Exclusive
B-tier
A step down from the topnotch, the B-tier contains skins that may not seem pleasing at first look, but there’s a chance you’d grow into liking them with use. Most of these skins don’t support animations that musk the Phantom’s base audio, so purchase these only if you like the gun in its untouched form.
Thanks to simple designs, these cosmetics aren’t as costly as the A- or S-tier skins and are great for those looking for pocket-friendly options.
Recon Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Radiant Crisis Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Magepunk Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Soulstrife Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Xenohunter Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Kohaku & Matsuba Phantom
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Doodlebuds Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Daydreams Phantom
Price: 875 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Select
C-tier
While these aren’t the worst, personally, I wouldn’t spend on C-tier Phantom skins. You’d have to be someone with really unique tastes to pick a favorite from this section. The worst part is that most of these skins aren’t going to save you much either; you’d be better off purchasing a better-ranked Phantom skin, some of which costs literally the same.
Celestial Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Spline Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Minima Phantom
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Nebula Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Reverie Phantom
Price: 875 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Select
Sarmad Phantom
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Undercity Phantom
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
D-tier
These are, hands down, the worst Phantom skins to be released in VALORANT’s store, displaying Riot’s work at its worst. I wouldn’t recommend anyone to spend a dime on D-tier skins, and I’m pretty sure none of you would be tempted to do so either.
Galleria Phantom
Price: 875 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Select
Rush Phantom
Price: 875 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Select
Prism Phantom
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Silvanus Phantom
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Smite Phantom
Price: 875 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Select
Snowfall Phantom
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Tigris Phantom
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Team Ace Phantom
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Winterwunderland Phantom
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
All VALORANT Phantom skins tier list: Battle pass collections
S-tier
Believe it or not, besides being cheap, Battle pass skins can be excellent too. If you own any of these elegant skins, though they don’t feature any animation or modified audio, be assured that you’ve managed to get your hands on some of Riot’s best offerings in VALORANT.
9 Lives Phantom (Episode Six, Act One)
Artisan Phantom (Episode Three, Act Two)
Task Force 809 Phantom (Episode Five, Act One)
Velocity Phantom (Episode Four, Act One)
B-tier
These aren’t as good as the ones mentioned under S-tier, but they’re definitely worth the price you pay.
Kingdom Phantom (Episode One, Act One)
Bound Phantom (Episode Six, Act Three)
Lightwave Phantom (Episode Two, Act Three)
Serenity Phantom (Episode One, Act Three)
Composite Phantom (Episode Seven, Act One)
Infinity Phantom (Episode Two, Act One)
Topotek Phantom (Episode Six, Act Two)
B-tier
These are the worst Phantom skins to be made available in VALORANT’s Battle passes so far.
Hue Shift Phantom (Episode Four, Act Three)
Piedra Del Sol Phantom (Episode Five, Act Two)
Aero Phantom (Episode Three, Act Three)
How to get Phantom skins in VALORANT?
You can purchase Phantom skins from VALORANT’s Daily Store or wait for the Night Market for a chance to grab your preferred skin at a discounted rate. Note that exclusive or ultra edition Phantom skins are not eligible for Night Markets.
Some exclusive skins are time-limited, meaning they’re only available in the Store for a designated time. Once the timer on them ends, these skins leave the game for good. The VALORANT Champions Phantom which was launched during Champions Istanbul 2022 is longer available for purchase and isn’t eligible to appear in the Daily Store or Night Market either.
Battle pass weapon skins are only obtainable by purchasing the Battle pass itself for 1000 VP, and these skins don’t return to the Daily Store or Night Market.
