All Phantom skins in VALORANT, ranked

VALORANT’s silenced, beastly rifle, Phantom, can be adorned with a plethora of gorgeous skins, ranging from straightforward to fancy, perfect for players who want to modify the weapon’s monotonous matte black getup. Of course, cosmetics in this free-to-play tac shooter come at a price, sometimes too high.

Riot has launched 56 Phantom skins in VALORANT so far, but not all of these are worth your hard-earned money. The best Phantom skins stand out due to their immaculate audio and balanced body design, offering feel-good advantages, which, though not a significant competitive edge, can help you aim better.

For those having a hard time picking a skin for the Phantom, I’ve built a tier list, ranking all its available skins, and it should help the impulsive you make a choice you won’t regret in the future.

Note that the below list is subjective, so don’t hesitate to go with the skin you’ve been eyeing for the longest time just because it’s not S-tier.

S-tier

As is apparent, S-tier Phantom skins are the best in the lot and also the most costly ones on the list. Not only do these feel satisfying to wield, but the animations on them are incredibly attractive, too. If you aren’t running on a restricted budget, I recommend choosing from this tier.

Spectrum Phantom

The Spectrum Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 2,675 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Exclusive

RGX 11z Pro Phantom

The RGX 11z Pro Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Exclusive

VALORANT Champions 2022 Phantom

The VALORANT Champions 2022 Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 2,675 VP

Where to buy: Not available for purchase anymore

Skin type: Exclusive

Protocol 781-A Phantom

The Protocol 781-A Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 2,475 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Ultra

Radiant Entertainment System Phantom

The Radiant Entertainment System Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 2,975 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Ultra

Neo Frontier Phantom

The Neo Frontier Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Exclusive

A-tier

Being the second-best tier, this section includes skins that may not be as elite as the ones mentioned in the S-tier, but I can vouch that these aren’t anything less than great. You’d still get the satisfaction, an attractive sound design, and even a sleek body modification. What you may miss out on is a glamorous finisher and lively inspect animation.

Oni Phantom

The Oni Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Reaver Phantom

The Reaver Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

BlastX Phantom

The BlastX Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Exclusive

Glitchpop Phantom

The Glitchpop Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Exclusive

Prime//2.0 Phantom

The Prime//2.0 Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Ruination Phantom

The Ruination Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Exclusive

Singularity Phantom

The Singularity Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Exclusive

Ion Phantom

The Ion Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

ChronoVoid Phantom

The ChronoVoid Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Exclusive

B-tier

A step down from the topnotch, the B-tier contains skins that may not seem pleasing at first look, but there’s a chance you’d grow into liking them with use. Most of these skins don’t support animations that musk the Phantom’s base audio, so purchase these only if you like the gun in its untouched form.

Thanks to simple designs, these cosmetics aren’t as costly as the A- or S-tier skins and are great for those looking for pocket-friendly options.

Recon Phantom

The Recon Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Radiant Crisis Phantom

The Radiant Crisis Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Magepunk Phantom

The Magepunk Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Soulstrife Phantom

The Soulstrife Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Xenohunter Phantom

The Xenohunter Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Kohaku & Matsuba Phantom

The Kohaku & Matsuba Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Doodlebuds Phantom

The Doodlebuds Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Daydreams Phantom

The Daydreams Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 875 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Select

C-tier

While these aren’t the worst, personally, I wouldn’t spend on C-tier Phantom skins. You’d have to be someone with really unique tastes to pick a favorite from this section. The worst part is that most of these skins aren’t going to save you much either; you’d be better off purchasing a better-ranked Phantom skin, some of which costs literally the same.

Celestial Phantom

The Celestial Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Spline Phantom

The Spline Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Minima Phantom

The Minima Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Nebula Phantom

The Nebula Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Reverie Phantom

The Reverie Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 875 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Select

Sarmad Phantom

The Sarmad Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Undercity Phantom

The Undercity Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

D-tier

These are, hands down, the worst Phantom skins to be released in VALORANT’s store, displaying Riot’s work at its worst. I wouldn’t recommend anyone to spend a dime on D-tier skins, and I’m pretty sure none of you would be tempted to do so either.

Galleria Phantom

The Galleria Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 875 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Select

Rush Phantom

The Rush Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 875 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Select

Prism Phantom

The Prism Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Silvanus Phantom

The Silvanus Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Smite Phantom

The Smite Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 875 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Select

Snowfall Phantom

The Snowfall Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Tigris Phantom

The Tigris Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Team Ace Phantom

The Team Ace Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Winterwunderland Phantom

The Winterwunderland Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

All VALORANT Phantom skins tier list: Battle pass collections

S-tier

Believe it or not, besides being cheap, Battle pass skins can be excellent too. If you own any of these elegant skins, though they don’t feature any animation or modified audio, be assured that you’ve managed to get your hands on some of Riot’s best offerings in VALORANT.

9 Lives Phantom (Episode Six, Act One)

The 9 Lives Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Artisan Phantom (Episode Three, Act Two)

The Artisan Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Task Force 809 Phantom (Episode Five, Act One)

The Task Force 809 Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Velocity Phantom (Episode Four, Act One)

The Velocity Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

B-tier

These aren’t as good as the ones mentioned under S-tier, but they’re definitely worth the price you pay.

Kingdom Phantom (Episode One, Act One)

The Kingdom Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Bound Phantom (Episode Six, Act Three)

The Bound Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Lightwave Phantom (Episode Two, Act Three)

The Lightwave Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Serenity Phantom (Episode One, Act Three)

The Serenity Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Composite Phantom (Episode Seven, Act One)

The Composite Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Infinity Phantom (Episode Two, Act One)

The Infinity Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Topotek Phantom (Episode Six, Act Two)

The Topotek Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

B-tier

These are the worst Phantom skins to be made available in VALORANT’s Battle passes so far.

Hue Shift Phantom (Episode Four, Act Three)

The Hue Shift Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Piedra Del Sol Phantom (Episode Five, Act Two)

The Piedra Del Sol Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Aero Phantom (Episode Three, Act Three)

The Aero Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to get Phantom skins in VALORANT?

You can purchase Phantom skins from VALORANT’s Daily Store or wait for the Night Market for a chance to grab your preferred skin at a discounted rate. Note that exclusive or ultra edition Phantom skins are not eligible for Night Markets.

Some exclusive skins are time-limited, meaning they’re only available in the Store for a designated time. Once the timer on them ends, these skins leave the game for good. The VALORANT Champions Phantom which was launched during Champions Istanbul 2022 is longer available for purchase and isn’t eligible to appear in the Daily Store or Night Market either.

Battle pass weapon skins are only obtainable by purchasing the Battle pass itself for 1000 VP, and these skins don’t return to the Daily Store or Night Market.

