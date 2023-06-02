All LGBTQ+ characters in VALORANT

VALORANT can’t be considered a beacon of LGBTQ+ representation right now. With 21 agents available in the game’s roaster, only two characters are officially announced to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

There were hints of their relationship if you paid attention to their voice lines, but nothing confirming their romantic relationship. For now, most confirmation has come from Twitter posts.

Raze and Killjoy are the lesbian couple of VALORANT, confirmed by Riot Games in 2022. In the post, Raze and Killjoy are kissing each other in an artwork.

No other characters were confirmed by Riot to be part of the LGBTQ+ community in VALORANT.

Raze

Image via Riot Games

Raze’s real name is Tayane Alves. She’s a Brazilian engineer from Salvador, Bahia. She was hired by the VALORANT Protocol as their 12th agent and one of the first Duelists in the game since the closed beta.

Her special abilities mainly use some type of bomb, including a rocket launcher as her ultimate. While in a match, if there is a Killjoy on her team, you can hear her call Killjoy a “gatinha”, which means kitten in Brazilian Portuguese and is used as a romantic nickname.

There are more interactions between the two, but another one that confirms their relationship is when the barrier is down. You’ll catch Raze saying how it’s “You and me until the end.”

Here are all of Raze’s voice lines referring to Killjoy in VALORANT:

“Killjoy! Thanks for letting me borrow your Alarmbot. It’s so much better with explosions! Why did you never try that?”

“Killjoy, gatinha, there’s no one else I’d rather fight beside, or dance with.”

“Killjoy, after this you wanna do some tinkering?

“Killjoy, don’t overthink it! Sometimes, you just need to hit them with explosives.”

“Killjoy. You and me until the end.”

Killjoy

Image via Riot Games

Klara Böhringer is the real name of the inventor everyone knows as Killjoy. She is an agent of German descent being the fourth agent to join VALORANT Protocol. In the game itself, Killjoy was the third Sentinel to be added.

As a Sentinel, Killjoy’s abilities focus on using advanced technologies such as robots, turrets, and even a lockdown dome as her ultimate. When playing with ally Raze, you’ll catch Killjoy revealing a little bit of her relationship with Raze.

She invites Raze to listen to a new album in her house when the match is about to start and even implies how Raze drives her crazy when the round starts.

Here are all of Killjoy’s voice lines referring to Raze in VALORANT:

“Raze, I found a new album you just have to hear! Maybe you could… come over after the mission? But, only if we survive!”

“Sure, but if anything explodes again, you are telling Brim.”

“Drive them crazy, Raze! You’re good at that.”

“Be safe, Raze.”

The enemy Raze’s tech is just spare parts and duct tape. It’s a wonder she hasn’t blown herself up.”

“Sorry little mouse.”

