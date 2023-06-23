‘A Kingdom Scientist’: VALORANT devs tease their upcoming agents

VALORANT developers have blessed fans with a sneak peek involving the newest agents to hit the scene. Based on the hints provided, it seems information-based agents like Cypher and Sova might suffer the consequences of one of the new characters’ arrival.

Alongside an image of a potential armor-wearing agent, we also might’ve acquired a glimpse at the upcoming beanie-wearing character via a June 22 tweet. The new “Kingdom Scientist” agent appears to don glasses, a beanie, and a thick parka jacket.

Sova, Cypher here. I’ve decrypted the dossiers. We’ve got weapons experts, extraction specialists… the whole team's made up of elite hunters. Except one… a Kingdom scientist. I’ll keep digging. pic.twitter.com/aYXixwA3nP — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 22, 2023

Developers already shared that we’ll be receiving two new agents by the end of 2023 at the start of June this year. With leaks already potentially showing the agent’s name, it appears all we have to do now is wait for their abilities to be revealed in due time.

VALORANT’s next agent will be number 23, and will likely hold a solid arsenal of utility if they’re to take characters like Cypher and Sova down a peg or two. 2023 seems to be a big year for VALORANT fans as Deadlock won’t be the only new agent we’ll see before the year comes to a close.

The next agent on the conveyor belt is a duelist, according to a June 6 developer update.

The latest on Team Deathmatch, updates to the progression system, and a lethal new Sentinel—let’s catch up on what’s next for VALORANT in 2023. pic.twitter.com/rLeUzvgzQ0 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 5, 2023

Players will have to wait until Season Seven releases on June 27, 2023, to find out more. However, as the Season premiere draws near, we’ll likely get more information about the upcoming agent.

We can look forward to VALORANT’s take on team deathmatch as Season Seven arrives, and hopefully, a new agent to match. With two new agents coming this year, the VALORANT meta will never be the same.

