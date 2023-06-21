New VALORANT agent name leaked as release date approaches

The name of the new VALORANT agent has leaked ahead of the official introduction to the game.

Described by developers as a lethal sentinel who can stop agents “dead in [their] tracks”, it seems the tease actually gave a major hint to the name of the new agent, which has been leaked as “Deadlock.”

The first of two new agents planned for release later this year, details on Deadlock are still scarce, though a teaser from the preview post showed an agent tinkering with a gadget that is widely expected to be a part of their kit.

A tease for the ability said the agent will be able to “pull you in for a closer look,” which suggests Deadlock will be able to disable or immobilize enemies.

VALORANT’s Agent 23, Deadlock, was codenamed Cable and will be a female agent. She will be a member of Atlas.

New Agent: Deadlock | #VALORANT — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) June 21, 2023

An addition of a new sentinel agent has been anticipated for a while, with the most recent being Chamber, who was introduced in November 2021 and became a crucial part of the meta before being nerfed last year.

The first of three agents planned for release in 2023 came with Gekko, with the third and final agent being a duelist. But details on the latter are scarce, with not even the codename for Agent 24 known yet.

Deadlock is expected to arrive around June 27 with the release of Episode Seven, Act One in VALORANT and we could get a full reveal before the end of the VCT Masters Tokyo.

