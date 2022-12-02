A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT

Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT.

Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.

Split will return to the pool in January with new changes, which are set to be detailed in Patch 6.0.

Related: How to play Split in VALORANT: Layout, callouts, tips and tricks

Both Breeze and Bind will remain playable in custom games, spike rush, and other game modes, however. There is no date set for the return of both maps in the competitive and unrated queues.

Riot is set to improve Breeze in the future to accommodate team composition diversity and the viability of agents. The devs are aiming for a “simplification of the space.” Regarding Bind, Riot said the decision boiled down to strategic diversity. The devs will look to diversify the modes of execution by the attackers and the defenders respectively.

Split was removed from the map pool in June following the release of Pearl, the newest map to be added to VALORANT. The decision to remove Split came following “player sentiment, time since release, past and future planned updates, what the map brings in terms of strategic variance, as well as where Pearl fits into all of it,” Riot said.