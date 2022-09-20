The community is split down the middle.

Riot has been implementing new maps into the VALORANT competitive map pool, paired with new agents, new weapons, and new battle passes. But there’s a limit to the amount they can keep in the game at one time.

Split was a highly debated map in the competitive pool, with VALORANT players either loving it or despising it. The map saw change after change, in order to fix any issues that fans had and to make it more enjoyable at the pro level.

The map was removed in June, paired with the addition of Pearl to the competitive map pool as its replacement.

Fans of Split have taken to the VALORANT subreddit to express their admiration for the map, with Redditor ight_n3rds causing some hubbub in the forums.

The post gathered traction quickly with fans sharing their wishes for the map to make its return to the unrated and competitive map pool.

“It was my favorite map,” MysticKeiko24 said. “Bring it back!”

One VALORANT Redditor suggested Split could return via a like-for-like swap, with Fracture or Breeze the likely losers in that trade.

“Take out breeze or fracture for split,” they wrote.

Other fans backed the call for maps to be taken out and replaced with Split, with Fracture being one of the main targets. “BRINGBACKSPLIT!” was a common rallying cry.

Similarly to Counter-Strike, VALORANT is likely to take maps out of the rotation and bring them back with new-and-improved adjustments, then take out other maps as a result. Fans have some major concerns with this system, especially considering their favorite maps could be on the chopping block.

“I’m terrified of the day they take Haven out of the cycle,” one fan said.

Fans can only hope that Split will make its triumphant return someday.

The VALORANT devs have been switching things up by adding maps like Fracture, where defensive players have their work cut out for them on an attacking-sided map.