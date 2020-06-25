100 Thieves unveils its complete VALORANT roster

100 Thieves’ VALORANT captain Hiko finally got his squad together.

100 Thieves introduced its full VALORANT lineup today, which includes Hiko and former PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds pros Valliate, Venerated, YaBoiDre, and Pride. The announcement video highlights insane plays made by each player, hyping up the newly-formed competitive team.

Hiko signed with 100 Thieves earlier this month, becoming the org’s first pro VALORANT player and captain. The 30-year-old decided to join 100 Thieves because both parties have similar goals—to build a winning team.

While Hiko hails from a career in competitive CS:GO, the rest of the squad got their start in PUBG. PUBG Corporation’s battle royale was one of the first of its kind and helped the genre explode, inspiring games like Fortnite and Apex Legends. But the genre is vastly different from tactical first-person shooters.

Pros from different FPS games have been moving over to VALORANT in groves. And the ESPN Esports VALORANT Invitational pit pros from various games against each other to partake in a closed beta battle. While fans expected CS:GO players to dominate the competition, the Apex team ended up claiming first place.

The PUBG team, which included Venerated, Valliate, and YaBoiDre, went 0-3 in the group stage. But VALORANT was still in its beta and the players have had more time to improve on their mechanics since the game’s official launch.