Is Unicorn Overlord on Game Pass?

Even though it doesn’t focus predominantly on unicorns as its name suggests, Unicorn Overlord is an ambitious RPG, and players may wonder if it’s available to explore for free on Microsoft’s Game Pass service.

Recommended Videos

Game Pass continues to be one of the best-value gaming subscription services on the market. For a price, you get tons of AAA behemoths in just a few clicks. Understandably, every time a new game is released, its comes under this spotlight—and now it’s Unicorn Overlord‘s turn.

The multi-platform role-playing title comes form the mind of Vanillaware, and the dev has spent every penny it has on Unicorn Overlord. A Game Pass partnership to fall back on would be a great help, so let’s check out the latest on this.

Is Unicorn Overlord available on Xbox Game Pass?

Can you make Game Pass appear? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sadly, Unicorn Overlord is not available on Game Pass, meaning if you want to see what secrets the RPG has wrapped up in its enchanting universe, you have to pay the full Unicorn Overlord asking price on any of its platform’s storefronts.

Not every game can be on Game Pass—it just wouldn’t make financial sense for Microsoft. So, for now at least, you can’t find Unicorn Overlord on Game Pass on either PC or Xbox. What does the future hold, though?

Once certain titles have been out for a while and proved themself to be a commercial and/or critical hit, Microsoft snaps them up. So there’s every chance that if you hang on and Unicorn Overlord smashes it out of the park, then the land of Fevrith will be yours to trek across in time—for free.

Until that fateful days comes, you can try the Unicorn Overlord demo to see if it’s for you.